Suspect Arrested in 2018 Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced an arrest in a nearly 2-year-old homicide. 51-year-old Terrance Shelton was shot and killed back in September of 2018 in the front yard of a home on Jackson Street.

Three months later, a warrant was issued for Donyelle Roberts of Chicago. Roberts was located and arrested on Wednesday in Racine County.

The 43-year-old is expected to be extradited to Lake County to face first-degree murder charges. The motive behind the shooting was never released by authorities.