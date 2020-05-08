Suspect Charged in April Shooting Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man has been charged in an April shots fired incident. 38 year old Jason Pfaff allegedly fired at a group of teens who had poured trash and soda on his car on April 12th.

Around 9:30 that night, the suspect is said to have texted one of the teens wanting to fight. The teen agreed and when Pfaff arrived near 43rd Street and 19th Avenue he reportedly fired shots, hitting a vehicle. No one was injured.

There were several people in the area at the time, and the defendant faces multiple recklessly endangering safety charges.