Suspect Charged With Arson, Burglary, and Threatening Officers in Sat. Fire

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is charged with burglary and arson in a fire that displaced 11 people early Saturday.

31 year old Esmond King reportedly was involved in a conflict at a bar on 52nd Street and 24th Avenue where police were called for damage to a vehicle. About an hour later officers on patrol spotted King crawling out of a building on 52nd east of 22nd Avenue.

The officers also saw smoke and a spreading fire inside the building-which contained several ground floor businesses and upper floor apartments. Fire crews were called to battle the blaze and the residents escaped safely.

King is also charged with threatening law enforcement during his arrest as well as a slew of other charges.

Police also found evidence and witnesses connecting him to the earlier incident.

The fire is thought to have caused substantial damage to the building.