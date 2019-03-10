Suspect Charged with Hit and Run; OWI

RACINE, WI–A Racine man was arrested late Friday for allegedly being involved in a hit and run accident. The incident happened just before 11 PM. 45 year old Luis Tapia was taken into custody after his vehicle was reportedly found smoking in the front yard of a home near Durand Avenue and Wood Road in Mt Pleasant.

According to police reports, Tapia allegedly hit two vehicles, first into the back of a Ford F-150 that was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police allege that he then fled at a high rate of speed and lost control turning the corner at Meachem Road, grazing a tree, spinning, and then coming to rest in the yard.

Tapia is charged with hit and run, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, OWI, and other charges. No one was injured.