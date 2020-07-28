Suspect Expected to Plead Guilty In Death of 2 Year Old

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man is expected to plead guilty in the 2019 death of a two year old. 24 year old Hunter Jones could plead guilty to second degree reckless homicide at a hearing next month.

2 year old Matthew Bolinski was in the care of Jones’ wife at an in-home daycare in Kenosha and Jones was left in charge while his wife left the house.

Court records indicate that the 2 year old was left with extensive bruising but no cause of death was given.