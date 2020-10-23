Suspect Faces New Charges After Home Search

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha man charged with illegally selling firearms now faces new charges after a search in his home.

40 year old Rene Palma was arrested by Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Tobacco agents in the parking lot of the Somers Walmart in May. He was allegedly found with firearms he intended to sell after authorities were tipped off by an informant.

The search of Palma’s home reportedly yielded additional firearms and other evidence such as a half a million dollars in cash. All told the felony charges filed against Palma carry a sentence of more than one hundred years in prison. Palma was already in jail on a 2-hundred thousand dollars bond.

A court official added an additional 50-thousand dollar bond on the six new felonies. He’s due in court today and then for another hearing on the new charges next month.