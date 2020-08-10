Suspect Identified In Shooting That Left Kenosha Police Officer Injured

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The suspect in the shooting of a Kenosha Police officer has been identified.

29 year old Jonathan Massey is wanted for attempted first degree intentional homicide in the Saturday incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Criminal Investigation Division reports that Massey is presumed to be armed and dangerous and his whereabouts are unknown. If you see him or know where he is, officials ask you to call 9-1-1 and not to approach him.

Any other information should be reported to the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at (262)-605-5203 or leave an anonymous tip with Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.

We also have more information on the incident that left the officer injured and his condition.

Police were called to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road around 4:30 AM Saturday.

After a confrontation with a suspect said to match the description in the complaint, the officer reportedly exchanged shots with the suspect and was hit in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition after surgery.

According to the D.O.J, during the initial contact with the officer, the suspect allegedly produced a firearm and shot the officer who then shot back. No other details have been released.