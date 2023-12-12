Suspect in Alleged Grocery Store Threats Charged

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Racine man has been charged after alleged threats that led a Kenosha County grocery store to be evacuated last week.

67 year old Timothy Michetti faces charges of creating a terroristic threat and making a bomb threat.

It happened last week Thursday at the northside Pick N Save on 18th Street.

According to the criminal complaint Michetti made concerning statements-some reportedly threatening violence to a store employee that was overheard by other employees and customers in the store.

At a preliminary hearing Monday Michetti’s attorney claimed that his client didn’t make any real threats and asked for the charges against his client to be dismissed…that motion was denied. Michetti was given a $15,000 cash bond and is due in court next week.