Suspect in Fatal Crash Makes Court Appearance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha man who was allegedly behind the wheel in a fatal crash last week made his first court appearance.

29-year-old Anthony Palmer faces homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle charges in the death of 20 year old Eliot Sandoval Arreola who was riding his motorcycle near the 76-hundred block of Sheridan Road when he was hit.

Police reports say that Palmer may have been driving in excess of 90 miles per hour when he hit Arreola who was flung into the air. He hit a house that was about one hundred feet away and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A breathalyzer test administered at the scene reportedly showed Palmer had a blood alcohol level of more than point-one-five. Palmer is being held on a 500-thousand dollar bond.

He’s due in court next week.