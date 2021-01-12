Suspect in Fatal Crash Receives High Bond

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man has been charged in the fatal crash that claimed the life of a 27 year old woman late Saturday night.

36 year old Charles Miller is charged with homicide by the negligent use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

The deceased is identified as Jordan Parris who was killed after a vehicle allegedly driven by Miller collided with a sedan after running a red light at the intersection of Washington Road and 22nd Avenue. The force of the collision sent Miller’s vehicle into a third vehicle, fatally striking Parris who was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Before the crash, court records indicate that Miller may have been involved in a shots fired incident and sped away from an unmarked Kenosha police detective who had words with Miller at a different intersection just a short time before the fatal crash.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set Miller’s bond at 400-thousand dollars. He’s due in court next week.