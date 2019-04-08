Suspect in Fatal Crash Released From Hospital And Arrested

KENOSHA, WI–The suspect in Friday’s fatal crash has been released from the hospital.

40 year old Timothy Vandervere allegedly crashed into the back of a Jeep at a high rate of speed, sending it tumbling into a ditch, killing three of the people inside, and leaving the driver injured.

Upon his release Vandervere was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Kenosha County intake court on Tuesday afternoon. He faces several felonies including three counts of reckless homicide and one count of reckless injury, among other charges.

Authorities strongly suspect that Vandervere was intoxicated at the time of the crash; the results of a toxicology test are not yet complete.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says that he allegedly was traveling around 100 miles per hour at the moment of impact.

He holds a valid Illinois drivers’ license but his license was revoked in Wisconsin.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department asks anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.