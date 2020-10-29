Suspect in Juga Murder Faces New Charges in Jail Altercation

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect in a high profile Kenosha homicide faces new charges after a physical confrontation in jail.

17 year old Martice Fuller and three other inmates at the Kenosha County Jail are charged with battery for the alleged assault of a fifth inmate.

The four allegedly battered a 17 year old inmate at the facility who reportedly was not seriously injured. Fuller’s trial for the May 2019 shooting death of Kaylie Juga is set to begin next week. The trial itself will get national attention as proceedings will be live streamed on-line.