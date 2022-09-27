Suspect In K9 Officer Shooting Allegedly Headbutts Officer

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A violent offender who allegedly shot two people in cold blood and later shot and injured a Kenosha Sheriff’s K9 deputy is in trouble again-this time for apparently attacking a corrections officer.

The incident involving Allan Brown was captured on video and released by the Racine County Sheriff Department via social media.

The video shows Brown head-butting the officer while he was cuffed and being transferred to a “high visibility” cell.

Brown was immediately subdued, but the officer needed immediate medical attention. He’s expected to recover.

Brown is charged with the October 21, 2021 murders in Chicago but is in custody in Racine County following the attack on K9 Deputy Riggs.