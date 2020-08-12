Suspect in Kenosha Police Shooting Arrested in Indiana

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect wanted in the shooting of a Kenosha Police Officer has been arrested. 29 year old Jonathan Massey was arrested in Gary, Indiana.

According to the U.S. Marshalls, Massey was taken into custody and was reportedly found with several firearms in the residence. The officer was shot early Saturday in the abdomen and was listed in stable condition after surgery.

Massey was also apparently injured in the shooting as he had to be taken to a hospital by ambulance after being apprehended.