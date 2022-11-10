Suspect In Las Margaritas Shootings Arrested in Georgia

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect in a Kenosha homicide has been arrested and will be on his way back to Wisconsin.

29 year old Kendal Readus was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday by Federal Marshalls.

Readus allegedly shot and killed two men outside of a Kenosha bar in September.

Two others were shot and injured.

Last month Readus’ alleged getaway driver 29 year old James Murphy was also arrested in Georgia.

Readus faces extradition to Wisconsin where he faces multiple charges.