Suspect in Robbery & Chase May Be Connected to String of Crimes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One of the suspects arrested after a high speed chase earlier this week may be linked to a series of robberies in Kenosha.

The suspect-who still hasn’t been charged-was arrested after a robbery at the 60th street Speedway early Wednesday morning. After a chase three suspects crashed in Pleasant Prairie, with two getting away. A third was arrested.

At a bond hearing Thursday, a prosecutor told the court that the suspect may be connected to a string of robberies but he did not offer specifics.

The 26 year old is said to be from Gurnee and is being held on a 100-thousand dollar temporary bond.