Suspect in Shooting Arrested After Standoff

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man accused of shooting two people last week in Kenosha spent the weekend in jail following a standoff with police on Friday.

The 19 year old suspect was located in a home in the 42-hundred block of 8th Avenue.

Officers responded there around 1:30 PM Friday.

The suspect barricaded himself in the residence.

The area is near Washington Middle School which was put in lockdown as a precaution.

After the SWAT team tried to negotiate with the suspect for more than an hour the suspect was outside the home and not following officers’ commands.

So the police used non-lethal foam sponge rounds to subdue him.

They were then able to arrest him.

The suspect was checked at a local hospital as a precaution.

Police say the investigation into the case remains active.

On Thursday last week a 19 year old was shot and hospitalized in stable condition while a second person was grazed with a bullet.