Suspect in Triple Fatal Crash Pleads Not Guilty

KENOSHA,WI—The Beach Park man accused of killing three members of a Kenosha family in an alleged drunk driving crash has pleaded not guilty.

40 year old Timothy Vandervere appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Records indicate that the court official found enough evidence to hold Vandervere for trial. He remains in jail on $2 million cash bond.

A status hearing is scheduled for late June and the trial is scheduled for mid-July.

Vandervere allegeldy was going 100 MPH when he struck the back of the Jeep carrying Vincent, Mary, and Michael Rizzo, killing them. A fourth person was severely injured.

Last week, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported that Vandervere’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .316-almost four times the legal limit.