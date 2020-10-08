Suspect Officially Charged in August Homicide

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The second suspect in the August shooting death of a Kenosha man was officially charged Wednesday. 26 year old Giovanni Daniel is charged with being a party to first degree intentional homicide.

He’s also facing armed robbery and firearm possession by a felon. Daniel was arrested shortly after the murder of 40 year old Nicholas Christmann on August 19th. He was being held on a probation hold before being charged.

Daniel is being held on a half million dollar bond. The alleged trigger man-29 year old Nathan Shaw from Racine is still at large. If you have any info on his whereabouts, contact Kenosha Police.