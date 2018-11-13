Suspect Requests Police Investigation Records

KENOSHA, WI–Attorneys for a woman accused of shooting and killing a Kenosha man are floating the idea that she may have allegedly done it in self defense. 18 year old Chrystul Kizer is charged with homicide, arson, and theft in connection with the June death of 34 year old Randall Volar III.

Kizer’s attorney wants prosecutors to turn over evidence collected by Kenosha Police while investigating Volar for possible sexual conduct with underage girls and sex trafficking. Kizer allegedly shot Volar after repeated sexual and physical abuse that may have also involved other girls.

In a motion filed by the defense, they allege that on the night of Volar’s death he contacted Kizer and had he come to his house to possibly engage in sexual activity. The two ended up fighting and Kizer allegedly shot Volar in the ensuing struggle.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office is disputing the defense motion to turnover the police investigation into Volar and will submit their objection in writing. Another hearing in the case is scheduled for the end of the month.