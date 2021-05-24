Suspect Severely Injured After High Speed Chase

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP0–A man sustained severe injuries after allegedly fleeing from police.

The chase happened Saturday afternoon, shortly before 12:30 PM. According to Pleasant Prairie Police, an officer spotted a reckless driver and tried to pull him over near Highway 50 and 45th Avenue.

The driver fled the scene and collided with another vehicle near Roosevelt Road and 30th Avenue. After the crash the vehicle hit a parked car in a nearby lot before coming to a stop. The driver was transported to the hospital by Flight For Life. The other driver involved was also injured and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was not involved in the crash.