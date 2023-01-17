Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday.

It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County.

The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the suspect pointed a gun at multiple law enforcement officers who fired at the suspect.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is in charge of the investigation.