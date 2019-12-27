Suspect surrenders in Racine County home invasion killing

RACINE, WI (AP)—Authorities say a 40-year-old man wanted in a home invasion killing in southeastern Wisconsin is in custody.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says Troy Hoffmann turned himself in to police at the Village of Hustisford.

Hoffmann was taken to the Dodge County Jail. Police say Hoffmann crashed his car into another car that was parked in the driveway of a home in Wind Lake on Thursday night.

The suspect then fired multiple shots into the home, forced his way inside and fired additional shots before fleeing. A 40-year-old man died. Authorities say he was the only person shot.