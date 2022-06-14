Suspect That Allegedly Brought Gun Into Gas Station Store Identified

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the suspect arrested in Somers on Monday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 19 year old Jonathan Peterson of Kenosha allegedly brought a realistic looking airsoft rifle into the Somers Kwik Trip and pointed it at a female employee he had previously worked with.

Peterson is said to have threatened to shoot her if anyone came near to him.

When confronted by officers, he dropped the gun but then is said to have held a knife to his own neck.

He was then tasered and arrested.

He’s being charged with felony terroristic threats and other charges.

No injuries were reported.