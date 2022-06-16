Suspect Who Allegedly Brought Gun into Convenience Store Charged With Terrorist Threats

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man who allegedly brought a gun into a convenience store this week and threatened a woman has officially been charged.

19 year old Jonathan Petersen faces 16 counts of making terrorist threats with a dangerous weapon among other charges.

The criminal complaint describes a chaotic situation with employees hiding anywhere they could after Petersen pulled the gun on a former coworker threatening to kill her or himself.

When deputies arrived at the Somers Kwik Trip Monday Petersen dropped what turned out to be a realistic looking BB Gun and pointed a knife at his neck.

He was tasered and arrested. No injuries were reported.

Petersen is being held on a $5,000,000 dollar bond.

He’s due back in court later this month.