Suspect Who Allegedly Fired First Shots in Shootout Makes Court Appearance

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect who allegedly fired the first shots in a shootout last week has been charged.

27 year old Dashawn Wright says he fired on 31 year old Elijah Varnell during an altercation because he feared for his life.

The shooting happened during the afternoon of October 4th starting inside and then in front of an apartment building in the 17-hundred block of Birch Road on Kenosha’s north side.

Varnell was charged in the shootout last week.

Wright’s self-defense claims are disputed by prosecutors.

Wright is charged with recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges are enhanced by Wright’s status as a repeat offender.

The only injury reported from the incident was Wright suffering a wounded leg.

He’s being held on a 75 thousand dollar bond.