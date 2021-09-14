Suspected School Shooting Call at Zion-Benton High School Turns Out to be Fireworks

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-14-21)

(Zion, IL) A school shooting threat in Zion is under investigation. Police say just before 1 o’clock Monday afternoon, they were called to the Zion-Benton High School for reports of shots fired. The school was locked down, at which time Zion Police, and other agencies performed a search, turning up spent fireworks. There were no injuries, and all students were secure in their classrooms. Police and school officials say they hope to have a quick investigation and resolution to the incident. No arrests have been announced at this point.