Suspects Charged in Armed Robbery; Manhunt

KENOSHA, WI–The two Illinois men arrested after a manhunt this week were in court yesterday. 19 year olds Dezerric Pitts and George Lark are both charged with armed robbery in Racine County.

Pitts faces an additional charge of attempting to flee and Lark is also charged with possession of a firearm.

They are being held on $50,000 bond. The hunt for the two began after a reported armed robbery in Mt Pleasant Tuesday night. The suspects allegedly fled and were pursued into Kenosha County.

After they fled on foot the pair were both captured separately by late morning. No additional charges will be filed in Kenosha County.