Suspects Charged With Attempted Homicide; Robbery in September Shooting

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting and robbery that happened last month.

19 year old Larry Johnson and 18 year old Xzarion Smith were in court this week.

The crimes happened on September 21 at a home in the 55-hundred block of 23rd Avenue.

Johnson allegedly entered the home, threatened and robbed the people inside, and shot a man leaving him with serious injuries.

Smith is the alleged getaway driver while a third suspect-a 17 year old-reportedly supplied Johnson with the firearm.

That suspect is not in custody but a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

All three face charges of armed robbery and attempted homicide. Johnson is being held on a half a million dollars cash bond.

Smith is being held on a 100-thousand dollars cash bond.

The suspects face life in prison if convicted.