Suspects in Homicide Home Invasion Will Be Tried Separately

KENOSHA, WI–The four men accused of home invasion and murder in Salem Lakes will stand trial separately.

20 year old Markeith Wilson, 19 year old Demarco Hudson, 21 year old Augustine Sanchez; and 23 year old Anthony Harris the third are charged with first degree intentional homicide, attempted murder and home invasion.

Prosecutors expect some of the suspects to testify at trial against the others. A motion to separate the proceedings was granted without objection.

The four are alleged to have kicked down the door of 23 year old Joseph Riley’s home on the night of November 15th in order to steal money and drugs inside.

However a gun fight between the men and Riley left the latter dead and a Twin Lakes woman as well as two of the suspects injured.

Hudson and Wilson were dumped off at a restaurant and later arrested. Harris and Sanchez were taken into custody the next morning after a manhunt.

The first trials are set to get underway in September.