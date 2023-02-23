Suspended KUSD Special Meeting To Be Held Virtually Thursday

Credit: Kenosha Unified Used with permission.

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The rescheduled meeting of the Kenosha Unified School Board to fill a soon to be vacant seat is Thursday (2/23/23) at 5 PM.

The meeting will be held virtually after the in-person version was suspended due to political signage in the crowd.

Each candidate for the board will be interviewed by current board members except Eric Meadows whose seat is the one to be vacant.

Meadows and two others are the candidates up for a one year appointment.

Meadows’ seat should have only been for a one year term ending April 24th; due to a wrong notification of the election the ballot said that it would be for a three year term.

Meadows is contesting his removal from the board and has said he may take legal action.

You can watch tonight’s meeting on KUSD’s Youtube channel.