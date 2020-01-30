Suspicious Vehicle Reported Was False Alarm

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—A suspicious vehicle report turned out to be a false alarm.

Kenosha Police responded to Forest Park Elementary on reports that two people in a van tied to get two students to come over to their vehicle.

Now officials say that this was an innocent case of two parents waving to their child.

The school’s principal said that the parents gesture was reported by other students who were not familiar with the family.

The school says that they are proud of the students for reporting their concerns.