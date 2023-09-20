SWAT Team Shoots, Injures Hostage Suspect in Lake County

(Round Lake, IL) A police involved shooting left one person seriously injured in the Round Lake area. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say authorities were contacted on Tuesday evening about a possible hostage situation in the basement apartment of a home in the 7-hundred block of North Park Road. When officials arrived, they attempted to de-escalate the situation multiple times, but an officer outside the apartment observed a male suspect with a knife to a female’s throat. A SWAT Team was then notified and they also attempted to de-escalate the situation before shooting the suspect twice. The man was hospitalized, but is expected to survive and face charges. The victim suffered injuries but refused transport to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-20-23)