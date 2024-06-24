Sweltering Temperatures Persist Across The US

(Associated Press) – Millions of Americans sweated through a scorching weekend as temperatures soared across the U.S., while residents were rescued from floodwaters that forced evacuations across the Midwest.

The governor of South Dakota said Sunday that one person died there during flooding.

Iowa’s governor declared a disaster for 21 counties.

Some areas saw up to 15 inches of rain over three days.

From the mid-Atlantic to Maine, across the Great Lakes region, and throughout the West to California, public officials cautioned residents about the dangers of excessive heat and humidity.

Forecasters say the heat wave will continue early in the week in the Southeast, portions of the South and the Plains.