Tailgating Returns for Brewers’ Fans

Grab the charcoal and fill the cooler! Tailgating is back at American Family Field when the Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs next week.

Fans will be able to tailgate with people attending the game in the same pod starting Monday.

In a press release, Brewers President of Business Operations said “Tailgating is a Wisconsin tradition; it is how we begin our day at the ballpark.” “We have been in regular contact with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the opening series was operationally sound. With safety protocols and our fans’ diligence, we are now able to bring back tailgating for those within a seating pod.”

Tailgating will be allowed at a single vehicle for people sitting in the same pod within the stadium. Fans will be required to stay within the immediate vicinity of their vehicle.

More information about the tailgating guidelines…mlb.com/brewers/ballpark/tailgating