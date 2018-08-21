Tate Sentenced to Life Without Parole

KENOSHA, WI–The man convicted of killing a Kenosha teen a year ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 20 year old Daniel Tate expressed no remorse at his sentencing hearing yesterday.

When given the opportunity to speak he declined. Tate was convicted in June of strangling 17 year old Olivia Mackay while his accomplice Jamari Cook watched in the distance.

After Tate killed Mackay the duo hid her body in a wooded area in Mt Pleasant and tried to sell her car online. Cook testified against Tate at trial in exchange for a plea deal. He’ll be sentenced next month.