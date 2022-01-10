Tavern Triple Homicide Suspect Trial Set to Begin

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The suspect in a triple homicide from last spring will stand trial this week.

25 year old Rakayo Vinson allegedly shot and killed three men after a dispute in a crowded bar last April.

Three others were injured.

Jury selection will get underway Monday morning with testimony scheduled to get underway Tuesday.

Prosecutors are expected to argue that Vinson shot the men after a minor dispute over being bumped in the crowd at the bar.

Shots were exchanged between Vinson and at least one the men who were killed.

Vinson is also facing charges for an unrelated fight with another inmate while in custody.