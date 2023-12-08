Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Is The First Tour To Gross Over $1 Billion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift’s incomparable year has reached another milestone — the concert trade publication Pollstar says Swift’s Eras Tour has earned more than $1 billion.

Not only was Swift’s landmark Eras the No. 1 tour both worldwide and in North America, but Pollstar says it also brought in a whopping $1.04 billion with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates.

Swift also brought in approximately $200 million in merch sales and her blockbuster film adaptation of the tour, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” has earned approximately $250 million in sales, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time.