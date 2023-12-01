Teachers Unions Seek to End Act 10 in Wisconsin

(Madison, WI) Seven unions representing teachers and other public workers in Wisconsin have filed a lawsuit attempting to end the state’s near-total ban on collective bargaining for most public employees. Known as Act 10, the 2011 law was the signature accomplishment of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and has withstood numerous legal challenges over the past dozen years. The latest lawsuit was filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court. It is the first to challenge the law since the Wisconsin Supreme Court flipped to liberal control in August. The law exempts police and other public safety workers from collective bargaining limitations placed on teachers and all other public employees. The suit alleges that this distinction violates the Wisconsin Constitution’s equal protection guarantee.

Associated Press (12-1-23)