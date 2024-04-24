Teen Accused of Robbing Restaurant That Fired Him

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A 17 year old is accused of robbing his former employer.

Daverion McMath Alexander was charged this week with a felony charge of armed robbery among other charges.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at an employee at a Kenosha fast food restaurant on 52nd Street on April 15th.

The employee told investigators that the masked suspect then demanded money and escaped with cash from the register.

He was later identified from surveillance video.

The criminal complaint says that Alexander was fired from the restaurant last year but had reapplied this year.