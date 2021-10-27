Teen Arrested and Charged in Stabbing Attack in Zion High School

Photo via the Lake County Jail

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have officially confirmed that a student was stabbed during a confrontation with another student this week. The incident took place Monday morning at the Zion-Benton High School and required a police response. A 15-year-old student was hospitalized due to the stabbing, but is expected to make a full recovery. The other involved student, 18-year-old Joseph Bragg, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond for the teen was set at 75-thousand-dollars (which he has since posted)…he’s due in court next Wednesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-27-21)