Teen Arrested For Alleged Drug Possession After Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI–A Racine teen faces drug charges after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident happened just after 5 PM.

According to Mt Pleasant Police, 19 year old Taylor Jurgens was westbound on Highway 38 near Highway 31 when he crashed into the back of a stopped vehicle in another lane before spinning and hitting a second vehicle.

While officers investigated the crash they reportedly found evidence of cocaine in Jurgens’ car. He faces OWI charges as well as drug possession charges.

He was treated at the hospital for non life threatening injuries and then taken to the Racine County Jail.