Teen Arrested On Swatting Charges

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

GRAYSLAKE, IL—A juvenile Grayslake-area teen is facing charges in a reported “swatting” incident.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials say on Wednesday afternoon, a 911 came in from an apartment complex, claiming that someone was being held against their will, was injured, and observed a firearm.

Officials went to the complex but found no indication of anyone in distress. Two more calls came in with similar claims, and officials were eventually able to pinpoint the apartment where the calls originated.

A 16-year-old male in the apartment reportedly admitted to the prank calls when questioned.

He was referred to the juvenile system on two counts of false reporting to 911