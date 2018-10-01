Teen Charged in Summer Hit and Run

Vander Tuuk 10-1-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake Villa teen is facing charges, stemming from a fatal hit and run that took place earlier this year. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Abby Hansen was indicted late last week on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Hansen is accused of striking and killing 52-year-old Brett Beckett in the evening hours of June 9th near West Grass Lake Road and North Sunset Drive in Antioch Township. She then reportedly left the scene.

Officials say the 18-year-old suspect was 17 at the time, but will be tried as an adult. She is currently free on bond, and due back in court in late November.