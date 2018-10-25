Teen Charged With Making Terrorist Threat Against Wilmot High

WIMOT, WI–A 14 year old girl is facing juvenile charges for allegedly making a threat against her school. The teen is reportedly a student at Wilmot Union High School. That’s where a handwritten note containing a threat about a school shooting was discovered in a women’s restroom on Monday.

It said that there would be a shooting on Tuesday in the school. School remained open yesterday with additional deputies stationed in and around the building. Investigators determined that the 14 year old made the threat and she later confessed.

She faces one count of making a terrorist threat as a juvenile.