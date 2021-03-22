Teen Hospitalized After Fiery Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–One person was hospitalized with injuries after a fiery crash in Mt Pleasant.

The two vehicle crash happened just before 9:20 PM Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 20 and Oakes Road. According to Mt Pleasant Police when officers arrived both vehicles were on fire and one person had to be rescued from her vehicle.

She’s identified only as a 17 year old from Madison, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She also faces several citations in the collision-including speeding, driving without a license or insurance, and failure to keep the vehicle under control.

The occupants of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries. Alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the crash.