Teen Injured in Monday Crash

KENOSHA, WI–A 16 year old was hit while crossing the street Monday and was injured. The girl was crossing 60th street at Pershing Boulevard around 6:30 AM and was hit by an SUV that was headed east.

The 26 year old driver apparently had the right of way with a flashing yellow light. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. The teen suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital.

No official condition has been released. Her 15 year old sister witnessed the crash but was not injured.