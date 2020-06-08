Teen Killed in Crash Identified

SALEM LAKES, WI (WLIP)—The teenager who was killed in a two car crash Wednesday has been identified. 14 year old Dominic Boll-Flaig was killed when a vehicle allegedly driven by 20 year old Anthony Lagowski of Twin Lakes hit the vehicle which was driven by Boll-Flaig’s brother Tyler.

Lagowski and his passenger were seriously injured and taken to the hospital as was Tyler Boll-Flaig was also said to have suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department alleges that Lagowski was driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle struck the other as it attempted to make a left turn off of Highway 50 to Highway B. No intoxicants were detected after the crash.