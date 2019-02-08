Teen Saved From Icy Water

WILMOT, WI–A Wheatland man was saved from the icy water after his car slid off the road into the Fox River. The man was driving on Highway W just after 6 AM yesterday when he lost control of the vehicle and skidded into the River.

When he was found, the car was upside down in the water and the 19 year old driver was now standing on the ice and was there for about a half hour. He was rescued by a passerby who went into the water and pulled him out.

First responders arrived shortly after. The teen’s identity has not been released. He suffered hypothermia but is expected to be okay. The man who pulled the teen out of the water, Bill Fink, with the Kenosha County Highway Department is being hailed as a hero.