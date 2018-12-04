Teen Sentenced For Striking Couple With SUV

KENOSHA, WI–The teenager who hit and severely injured a couple in a grocery store parking lot has been sentenced. 18 year old Isaiah DeGroot will spend more than three decades in prison and more than 20 years on probation after he’s released.

The incident happened in January 2017 in the Mt Pleasant Festival Foods parking lot. Cheryl Coopman lost her leg and arm as well as part of her brain. Her husband Jeff had a leg amputated and suffered multiple broken bones. DeGroot pleaded guilty to two counts of felony hit and run and four counts of bail jumping.

He plead no contest on several other charges.